Winnipeg Jets slip past Minnesota Wild

The Winnipeg Jets held off a late push by the Minnesota Wild for a 2-1 victory on Tuesday.

The Jets have at least a point in five consecutive games following their win over the Wild at the Xcel Energy Center.

Connor Hellebuyck was outstanding once again for the Jets as he stopped 28 of 29 shots including a couple of clutch saves in the dying minutes.

Kyle Connor opened the scoring for the Jets in the first period with his second goal in just six games this season. After going three straight games without a goal Nikolaj Ehlers beat Wild goaltender Alex Stalock early in the third period for his seventh goal of the campaign.

Luke Kunin scored less than five minutes later to pull the Wild within a single goal but the Jets withstood a late charge by the Wild to pick up a second straight victory. The Wild outshot the Jets 29-19.

The Jets had a goal disallowed in the first period after it was ruled there was a hand pass. They finished the night perfect on the penalty kill as the Wild’s powerplay went 0-for-5.

Winnipeg finished the month of October with a 6-3-2 record. They now return to Winnipeg for a short two game homestand with contests against the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens on Thursday and Saturday respectively.

