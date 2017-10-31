Province accepts 3 bids for project to transform Kipling station into regional transit hub

Three companies have submitted bids for the Kipling Station redevelopment project, which aims to transform the station into a major transit hub connecting subway, rail and regional bus services.

The winning bidder will be tasked with renovating the Kipling GO Station and TTC buildings, constructing a new bus terminal for GO Transit and MiWay, building elevated and underground pedestrian walkways and upgrading parking and bicycle facilities.

In a statement, Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca said this was a milestone that brings the government “closer to providing an important mobility hub that will benefit commuters and get people where they are going sooner.”

One step closer to reality – the RFP for the Kipling Mobility Hub is now closed.

Phil Verster, president and CEO of the Metrolinx transit agency, talked up the convenience of direct GO service between Union and Kipling, saying that, “In just 20 minutes, customers will be able to make direct connections at this new station to local transit, meaning less time commuting and more time for the things that matter.”

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said her city’s MiWay bus services would relocate from Islington Station to the newly redeveloped Kipling Station by the end of 2019.

The three bidders, Bird-Kiewit Joint Venture, EllisDon Infrastructure Transit and Kipling Infrastructure Partnership, were invited to submit proposals in April 2017.

The Province of Ontario is set to announce its choice sometime in 2018, with the project expected to be completed by 2019.

