Canada
October 31, 2017 1:25 pm

Federal report finds caribou herds and habitat continue to decline

By Staff The Canadian Press

A wild caribou roams the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in the Nunavut Territory of Canada on March 25, 2009.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The first federal survey of what the provinces are doing to preserve caribou says herds and habitat continue to generally decline.

The report says provinces have taken steps toward preserving crucial caribou range.

But it concludes none of them has met the goals and deadlines laid out five years ago by the federal government.

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds is known to be growing.

Twenty are in decline and not enough is known about 21 of the herds to assess their numbers.

Most of the habitat the caribou depend on is more disturbed than it was five years ago, largely from industrial activity.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

caribou conservation
caribou plan
caribou population
Environment Canada
Fish and Wildlife
forestry
Government of Canada
Oil and Gas
vanishing species
Wildlife conservation

