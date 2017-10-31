Deer crashes in Winnipeg and Manitoba highest in 2016: MPI data

The number of collisions in the province involving deer has spiked according to data from Manitoba Public Insurance.

In 2016, the number of crashes involving deer in the City of Winnipeg was 777, in 2015 there were 661 crashes involving deer and in 2014 it was 619.

READ MORE: Eastman ranked #1 in deer-car collisions in Manitoba: MPI

In 2016 there were 8,988 crashes involving deer in the province. That number is up from 2015 where there were 7,015 crashes and up from the 2014 total of 5,570.

The top five vehicle-deer collision areas in Manitoba are: