Vancouver Art Gallery scene of late night stabbing

Vancouver Police are investigating a serious stabbing on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived at the Robson Street side of the Art Gallery, they found a 21-year-old Surrey man suffering from a significant knife wound.

They provided first aid until paramedics arrived, who rushed him to hospital where he is now recovering with a non-life threatening injury.

A person of interest was questioned and later released.

Police say it appears the victim and his friend met the suspect at Art Gallery, and some kind of altercation broke out.

They say the violence does not appear to be random.