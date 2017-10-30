Politics
October 30, 2017 10:29 pm
Updated: October 30, 2017 10:33 pm

South Korea’s Moon Jae-in will meet with China’s Xi Jinping over U.S. missile-defence system

By Staff The Associated Press

The US Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system is seen at a golf course in Seongju, some 300 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea.

EPA/JUNG UI-CHEL
A A

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of – South Korea says its president will hold summit talks next week with Chinese President Xi Jinping to try to improve ties strained over the deployment of a U.S. missile-defence system.

Senior presidential official Nam Gwan-pyo told a televised briefing Tuesday that President Moon Jae-in and Xi will talk on the sidelines of an annual regional forum in Vietnam next week.

READ MORE: U.S. promises ‘ironclad’ commitment to South Korea with show of force against North

Lee says the agreement is part of efforts by the two countries to put bilateral ties on a normal track.

WATCH: U.S. looking to pressure North Korea alongside Russia, China, and Japan

In response to the missile-defence system’s deployment, China has issued angry rhetoric and South Korean businesses operating in China have suffered economic retaliation.

China believes the system poses a threat to its own security. Seoul and Washington say it is purely aimed at defending South Korea against North Korean threats.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
CHian
Moon Jae-in
South Korea
South Korea China talks
South Korea CHina Thaad
Xi Jinping

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News