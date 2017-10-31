Aluminium workers lend a helping hand for ‘One Roof Kingston Youth Services Hub’

Novelis employees in Kingston are once again partnering with the United Way to give back to the community.

The aluminium manufacturer is allowing dozens of employees to leave the plant for the week to help fix up the “One Roof Kingston Youth Services Hub” on Barrie Street.

The crew plans to renovate the kitchen and bathroom and re-tile the basement floor.

Ashley O’Brien is the co-ordinator of the Hub, which provides support to young people aged 16 to 24 with social services such as counselling, housing and income support, harm reduction education and providing a safe space for “youth empowerment.”

“We never would have been able to do it without Novelis and the United Way, that’s for sure,” O’Brien said.

When all is said and done, over 50 volunteers will have taken part in the week-long endeavour. The Novelis volunteer work is part of a larger global initiative by the aluminium maker, and O’Brien couldn’t be happier that the recently opened facility is a part of the yearly undertaking.

“It’s saving us a lot of money, a lot of work, but we really wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise. We’re a non-profit organization and we didn’t have funding for this, so it’s amazing that they’ve come together and offered their services in this way.”

This marks the sixth consecutive year that Kingston employees have volunteered their time and effort involving a community project.