October 30, 2017 4:17 pm

Winnipeg police asking for help to find missing 21-year-old

By Online Producer  Global News

21-year-old Kailyn Pederson was last seen on Oct. 30.

Winnipeg police / handout
Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing 21-year-old woman.

Kailyn Pederson, 21, was last seen in the West End area at midnight on Oct. 30.

She’s described as 5’1″ blonde hair, blue eyes and wearing a pair of brown Ugg boots.

Police are concerned for her well being. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 1-204-986-6250.

