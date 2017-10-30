Winnipeg police asking for help to find missing 21-year-old
Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing 21-year-old woman.
Kailyn Pederson, 21, was last seen in the West End area at midnight on Oct. 30.
She’s described as 5’1″ blonde hair, blue eyes and wearing a pair of brown Ugg boots.
Police are concerned for her well being. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 1-204-986-6250.
