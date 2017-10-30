Economy
October 30, 2017 3:02 pm

Metro Vancouver is paying North America’s highest gas prices: Analyst

By and CKNW

Tanking up in Metro Vancouver right now will cost you more than anywhere else in North America, according to GasBuddy.com

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
A A

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are now the highest in North America.

Prices in the Lower Mainland have been creeping up for the past week, and many stations are now charging around $1.42 a litre.

Vancouver gas prices versus the U.S. and Canadian average over the last 18 months.

Gasbuddy.com

Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague with GasBuddy.com said there are several reasons for the high prices, including the fact that Metro residents pay among the highest gas taxes in Canada: 49 cents on every litre.

READ MORE: Vancouver pays second highest gas taxes in the country

McTeague added that Chevron’s Burnaby refinery just isn’t able to produce enough to keep up with demand.

“It looks like we’ve painted ourselves into a corner. We simply don’t produce enough gasoline, even if there was an adequate supply to meet our domestic needs,” McTeague said.

That refinery, which is being sold to Parkland Industries, is able to produce about 45,000 barrels of fuel a day, McTeague said.

“Certainly in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island, including Victoria, there is no way of calculating whether the price we are paying is justified.”

McTeague said motorists gassing up in Blaine or Bellingham are saving about $25 dollars a tank, even with the Canadian Dollar worth just US$0.78.

At midday on Monday, the cheapest gas in Metro Vancouver was selling for $1.29 at the Costco at 20499 64 Avenue in Langley.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
fuel price
Gas
Gas Prices
Gas taxes
highest gas price
metro vancouver fuel price
metro vancouver fuel prices
Metro Vancouver gas prices
metro vancouver gas taxes
metro vancouver highest gas prices

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News