Woman arrested following fatal crash on Highway 10

A 47-year-old woman is expected to appear in a Saint-Hyacinthe court Monday to face charges of impaired driving causing death, in connection with a fatal crash on Highway 10 Sunday night.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Claude Denis said the multi-vehicle crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. near Saint-Césaire.

Police said the woman was heading westbound on the highway when she lost control of her vehicle and hit a guardrail.

The guardrail was thrown into the eastbound lane and an oncoming vehicle hit the debris. The 43-year old driver — a man from Granby — lost control of his vehicle, crossed the median and slammed into an oncoming car.

The Granby man died in the collision. The other driver involved in the head-on collision suffered minor injuries.

A fourth vehicle was damaged by debris on the highway, but the driver was not injured.

The woman in the first vehicle was arrested at the scene.

The highway was closed in both directions overnight to allow for the investigation.