October 30, 2017 7:54 am

Teens charged in Lime Ridge Mall brawl caught on video

Anthony Urciuoli
A video still from the fight shows a security guard trying to intervene

A video still from the fight shows a security guard trying to intervene

(Tash Longboat/Facebook)
Two teen girls are facing charges after a Sunday fight at Lime Ridge Mall.

In a video posted online, one girl can be seen grabbing the cane of a senior and using it as a weapon.

WARNING: Video contains violence and graphic language 

No one was injured as bystanders and security guards can be seen breaking up the fight.

One teen has been charged with assault with a weapon. Another is charged with three counts of breach of recognizance.

The Hamilton Spectator is reporting that the fight was a continuation of a dispute involving four girls that started well before either side showed up at the mall.

Because they are under 18, no names will be released.

