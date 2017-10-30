Teens charged in Lime Ridge Mall brawl caught on video

Two teen girls are facing charges after a Sunday fight at Lime Ridge Mall.

In a video posted online, one girl can be seen grabbing the cane of a senior and using it as a weapon.

WARNING: Video contains violence and graphic language

No one was injured as bystanders and security guards can be seen breaking up the fight.

One teen has been charged with assault with a weapon. Another is charged with three counts of breach of recognizance.

READ MORE: Hamilton police issue Safety Alert after Lime Ridge Mall sex assault

The Hamilton Spectator is reporting that the fight was a continuation of a dispute involving four girls that started well before either side showed up at the mall.

Because they are under 18, no names will be released.