Teens charged in Lime Ridge Mall brawl caught on video
Two teen girls are facing charges after a Sunday fight at Lime Ridge Mall.
In a video posted online, one girl can be seen grabbing the cane of a senior and using it as a weapon.
WARNING: Video contains violence and graphic language
No one was injured as bystanders and security guards can be seen breaking up the fight.
One teen has been charged with assault with a weapon. Another is charged with three counts of breach of recognizance.
The Hamilton Spectator is reporting that the fight was a continuation of a dispute involving four girls that started well before either side showed up at the mall.
Because they are under 18, no names will be released.
