‘Thor: Ragnarok’ review: Marvel superhero movie should be billed a comedy

When people go to superhero movies, they’re most likely anticipating lots of fighting and action, not necessarily any comedy. Thor: Ragnarok manages to provide both, energizing every off-action scene with humour, and lots of it.

Sometimes heavy on the cheese, for the most part, the jokes land, but only if you accept that despite the end-of-the-world situation, the characters are having a grand ol’ time. If you’re one of those people who can’t stand humour in the face of impending death, then avoid Thor: Ragnarok, because it’s like that from beginning to end.

Once again, an obscenely jacked (and jealousy-inducing) Chris Hemsworth plays Thor, and he’s joined by some familiar faces, including his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Some newbies joining the party are Cate Blanchett as the villain, Hela, Jeff Goldblum as the eccentric, kooky Grandmaster and a bald-headed Karl Urban as Asgard denizen Skurge. Oh, and a rustic-looking Idris Elba is along for the ride as warrior and people-saver Heimdall.

Hold on right there. Jeff Goldblum is in this?

He is! And is he ever Jeff Goldblum-y. The character is almost tailor-made for him, as he’s the games-obsessed leader of planet Sakaar, where Thor and Loki just happen to end up when they’re expelled from a wormhole. Grandmaster is also one of the oldest beings in the Marvel universe, though you’d never know it with Goldblum’s youthful demeanour. He steals virtually every scene he’s in.

How is the rest of this majorly stacked cast?

It really is a collection of fine actors. It would be one thing with weak material, where the actors’ abilities would have to make up for the bad storyline or dialogue, but the majority of the movie is well-written, cohesive and entertaining. That most of the jokes are funny is quite a feat, and even the normally stone-faced actors like Cumberbatch, Hemsworth and Blanchett are impeccable with their delivery.

Blanchett plays a marvellous villain, and her otherworldly look adds to the effect. Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk is always a pleasure. And newcomer Valkyrie (played by Tessa Thompson) is a lovely addition. Also, prep yourself for some unannounced cameos.

Isn’t this like all the other superhero movies?

Sure, it has similarities to the other Marvel movies, but it is most in-step with Guardians of the Galaxy. Think incessant humour from every character, insults being traded in every scene, rock songs as a soundtrack. Admittedly, the main centrepiece song of Ragnarok — Led Zeppelin’s high-voltage Immigrant Song — isn’t as cohesive as the ones used in GOTG.

To anyone who has a connection with the song, it will feel jarring to see it used in a fight scene. Somehow it doesn’t quite work, but that might be based on my own personal experiences with Zeppelin.

What about the plot and story?

Suspending disbelief is the key. The science of wormholes is one thing; being hypothetical and all, it’s difficult to say what would really happen to someone who fell into one, but they sure do work out for our heroes! The strength of our heroes is yet another inconsistency — a punch from the Hulk in one scene doesn’t exert as much in the next, or vice-versa. Thor’s strength also morphs throughout the film. A minor point, but still annoying when you pay attention to it.

The story itself is straight-up ridiculous and doesn’t quite make sense at some junctures, but hey, it can all be made OK by travelling back through the wormhole. Never fear.

So what’s the bottom line?

Thor: Ragnarok is a fun romp that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Many critics online aren’t as favourable of the film, because they see it as too jokey and sarcastic. But I think it works in the current comic-book canon, with its silliness pulling down the weight. That said, there’s never really any fear of anybody dying, and definitely no sense of fear from our characters. All in all, this high-energy, humour-filled superhero movie will thrill the kiddies and entertain the adults.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ is now playing in theatres.