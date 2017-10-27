Weather
October 27, 2017 2:38 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: arctic invasion ahead with -20 wind chills, snow

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

Temperatures climb into the low teens Saturday before another cold front swings through.

Story highlights

Warm Saturday

Cold front Saturday night

Windy with snow risk Sunday

Snow possible for Halloween

Warm start to the weekend before an arctic invasion of cold air with -20 wind chills and more snow.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

Saskatoon slid back 3 degrees below freezing Friday morning with wind chill values making it feel as cool as -6 to start the day.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies stuck around through the morning as we sprung up higher than Thursday’s daytime high of +3 by the noon hour!

READ MORE: Saskatoon weather outlook: first snowfall of the season

Milder air continued pushing in during the afternoon with a daytime high in mid single digits under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Friday Night

Some clouds will linger Friday evening before clearing out overnight as temperatures slide back a few degrees below freezing.

Saturday

-6 is around what it’ll feel like Saturday morning with wind chill, but a system sliding through the north and upper ridge building in will help warm us up into the low teens by afternoon.

Short-lived upper ridge of high pressure moves in the warm air to start the weekend.

Central Saskatchewan sits in the warm sector of a system sliding through on Saturday.

Some sunshine is expected to begin the day with clouds rolling in later on as west-northwesterly winds kick up to 30 km/h with gusts as high as 50 km/h or so possible during the day.

Strong winds kick back in across the region Saturday afternoon as a cold front approaches.

A cold front will sweep through during the evening with northwesterly wind gusts as high as 60 km/h into the overnight period.

Another cold front sweeps through the region early Sunday morning.

Sunday

Cool northwesterly winds will stay strong on Sunday, up to 40 km/h with gusts in excess of 60 km/h, putting a damper on our daytime high, which will limp into mid single digits in the afternoon.

Even stronger winds gusting upwards of 60 km/h slide in on Sunday, ushering in cold air from the north.

Cloudy skies will stick around as well with a chance of flurries right through the day.

We could catch a few flurries falling from the sky on Sunday.

More snow is on the way Sunday with heavier amounts possible next week.

Work Week Outlook

Cloudy skies will end October and kickoff November next week with daytime highs around freezing Monday, bumping up a few degrees above zero for Halloween on Tuesday before diving back below zero to start the new month.

Overnight lows could dive down into negative double digits by the end of the week with wind chill values possibly making it feel as cold as -20 by Friday morning.

An arctic invasion slides into Saskatchewan to kickoff November with wind chills into the -20s.

A system is expected to swing through on Halloween and into Nov. 1 that is likely to bring some snow for trick or treaters, so be sure to make your costumes winter ready and pull out the warm woollies this weekend!

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

The Oct. 27 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Jordan Leis in Saskatoon:

The Oct. 27 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Jordan Leis in Saskatoon.

Jordan Leis / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

