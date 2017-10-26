Saskatoon weather outlook: first snowfall of the season

Story highlights Snow blankets Saskatchewan Cool Thursday morning Snow melt is on Short-lived warm up ahead

A blast of snow transforms central Saskatchewan into a winter wonderland.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

The first snowfall of the season hit central Saskatchewan on Wednesday night with up to 12.7 centimetres falling in areas like Christopher Lake.

We woke up to a winter wonderland with a few centimetres of snow on the ground as temperatures slid back to -5, with wind chill values making it feel like a cool -9 to start the day.

I've been saying it for most of my 49 years! I prefer winter to all other seasons. #Snow and I are best friends :) #yxe #skstorm #pretty pic.twitter.com/94zVyCnDv3 — Bonnie Zink (@StoonStitcher) October 26, 2017

@PQuinlanGlobal It had to come sooner or later, I wish it was later. pic.twitter.com/vevtS6oiL4 — Len (@peacebear) October 26, 2017

It wouldn’t be football season if we didn’t practice in the snow at least once. #sasktough pic.twitter.com/uFN1eV4Ov1 — Saskatoon Hilltops (@SaskHilltops) October 26, 2017

We may be getting some snow in #ypa, but that doesn’t stop us! Thanks Titan Construction! #constructionlife @WeBuildSK pic.twitter.com/b3wVuJFeke — Miller Contracting (@MillerContract) October 25, 2017

After the abrupt start, we managed to make it up to the freezing mark by noon with partly to mostly cloudy skies dominating the morning.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the day as the system responsible for the snow slides out and we spring back up above freezing by a degree or so.

Tonight

Clouds will be in and out overnight as we cool back into mid minus single digits.

Friday

Minus double digits is what it’ll feel like in the morning with wind chill, but we should warm up quite quickly as an upper ridge pushes in with an afternoon high in mid positive single digits.

We may start off the day with some clouds that’ll clear out, but that building ridge will come with a push of Pacific moisture that’ll bring in more clouds during the day.

Weekend

We hit the heart of the heat and the core of the upper ridge on Saturday, which will warm temperatures into the mid-teens and help melt whatever snow is still left on the ground.

Clouds roll in during the day as a cold front approaches and brings us under mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with a chance of showers as strong northwesterly winds of 40 gusting to 60 km/h kick in and we struggle to an afternoon high in mid single digits.

Work Week Outlook

Clouds will stick around for the work week with afternoon highs making it just above the freezing mark as a system approaches and brings in some snow for Halloween and drops in even colder air to start November.

Jeff Wizniak took the Oct. 26 Your Saskatchewan photo in Saskatoon:

