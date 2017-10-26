Avoid all bridges Thursday evening: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg’s first blast of wintery weather caused a lot of difficulty on city streets late in the Thursday drive.

As the temperature dropped below zero degrees around 6 pm, the roads iced up, causing hazardous driving conditions and multiple collisions.

Winnipeg Police sent out a statement early Thursday evening, advising motorists to avoid all city bridges.

Pls avoid all bridges. Weather conditions have created hazardous conditions & we are seeing numerous accidents. Stay safe #traffic #winnipeg — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 27, 2017

The south Perimeter was closed between St. Mary’s Road and Pembina Highway around 6:45 pm after a multi-vehicle crash.

680 CJOB listeners reported collisions and closures on multiple city bridges, including the St. James, Chief Peguis, Nairn and Redwood bridges.

A number of city bridges are temporarily closed due to accidents. Allow for extra travel time & drive to conditions/reduce speed. #Winnipeg — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) October 27, 2017

Jim Berezowsky, the city’s Manager of Streets Maintenance says sanding and salting trucks are out.

“Weather was looking favourable earlier into this evening. With the combination of high winds and patchy drizzle… bridges have some icy conditions,” Berezowsky said.

He says they had equipment out throughout the day Thursday.

A layer of ice is starting to form on signs and traffic lights. Very slippery on sidewalks and back lanes. #MBstorm #Winnipeg pic.twitter.com/zR1fjB80Iz — Tristan Field-Jones (@TristanFJ) October 27, 2017