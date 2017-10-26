Avoid all bridges Thursday evening: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg’s first blast of wintery weather caused a lot of difficulty on city streets late in the Thursday drive.
As the temperature dropped below zero degrees around 6 pm, the roads iced up, causing hazardous driving conditions and multiple collisions.
Winnipeg Police sent out a statement early Thursday evening, advising motorists to avoid all city bridges.
The south Perimeter was closed between St. Mary’s Road and Pembina Highway around 6:45 pm after a multi-vehicle crash.
680 CJOB listeners reported collisions and closures on multiple city bridges, including the St. James, Chief Peguis, Nairn and Redwood bridges.
Jim Berezowsky, the city’s Manager of Streets Maintenance says sanding and salting trucks are out.
“Weather was looking favourable earlier into this evening. With the combination of high winds and patchy drizzle… bridges have some icy conditions,” Berezowsky said.
He says they had equipment out throughout the day Thursday.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.