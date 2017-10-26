Manitoba health care changes improving system: WRHA

The Province of Manitoba said they’re already seeing improvements to healthcare after only two and a half weeks of their newly-implemented system.

In a news conference Thursday, Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen and WRHA Vice President Lori Lamont said that wait times are already decreasing and patient satisfaction is up since the changes took effect Oct. 3.

The restructuring saw the Emergency Department at the Victoria General Hospital converted to an urgent care center, and the urgent care centre at Misericordia health centre closed.

The province said the changes were implemented to improve patient flow and that the small sample size shows it is already happening.

“This isn’t just a blip,” Lamont said. “Wait times at Victoria General Hospital’s urgent care have been nearly half as long as they were last year in their emergency department.”

According to a release, wait times since Oct. 3 have decreased 13 per cent from September 2017 and 28 per cent over the same time last year.

Manitoba is still, however, above the national average.