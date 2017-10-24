No health care premium coming to Manitoba: Premier

Premier Brian Pallister announced Tuesday afternoon that there will be no health care premium coming to the province to off set the deficit the province faces.

Over 35,000 Manitobans took part in a survey that started in September, asking questions on things including health care and marijuana.

Premier Pallister said the province took in to consideration everything Manitobans said on that survey and listened to the thoughts of Manitobans on health care premiums.

"We're not going to be proceeding with a health-care premium at any point in our current term," Pallister said.

“We’re not going to be proceeding with a health-care premium at any point in our current term,” Pallister said.

But when asked where the money will come from to off set the province’s deficit, the premier and the Minister of Health couldn’t confirm whether more cuts to services will be seen in the future.