Knickers and Kickers: Siloam Mission hoping to replenish underwear, socks through donations

For those experiencing homelessness in Winnipeg, finding fresh underwear and socks can be a daily challenge.

Siloam Mission’s Knickers and Kickers event on Friday is opening up locations around the city and accepting donations of underwear and socks to stock their new clothing room as the temperature drops.

Nearly 500 people visit the clothing room at Siloam Mission every week but underwear and socks are the most sought after item every time.

“Once we get it in it’s off our shelves right away,” Lauren Ferguson, clothing program manager at Siloam Mission said.

The Knickers and Kickers event will see drop off locations set up at Kildonan Place in the parking lot near Shoppers Drug Mart and at Polo Park in the parking lot at Empress Street and Jack Blick Avenue. Donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Global News Morning will be live from the Kildonan Place location all morning to help out with donations.

In 2016, 4,346 pairs of socks and 2,386 pairs of underwear were donated.