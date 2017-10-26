Government’s lack of support for children and youth in care ‘unacceptable’: education report

The government is failing B.C.’s most vulnerable children and youth according to a new education report from the Representative for Children and Youth.

Bernard Richard said significant gaps in the education system exist.

“Students in care are not naturally under performers, but because of their life circumstances, for example, experiencing trauma and instability early on in life, many need extra supports in order to succeed academically,” he said.

The report stated that less than 51 per cent of students in care who began Grade 8 in 2009 graduated within six years compared to 89 per cent of students not in government care.

Richard said children in care are lacking mental health resources, stability in school, and help with school work.

“Young people in care tell us they don’t talk to their social workers very often; that they often are not consulted on their care plans. Those things need to improve in the system,” he said.

Minister of Education Rob Fleming said the gap for students in care is totally unacceptable.

“The gaps are even further for Indigenous students who are in the care of the ministry. Clearly the province of B.C. must do much, much more,” he said.

Fleming said $500 million has been allocated to the school system and that an Aboriginal education strategy is being developed.

“We have to bring a huge focus to help kids who are vulnerable, who are living in the care, without parents, of the province, achieve results that are no different than any other kid,” he said.

Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy said she’s looking forward to working with the Minister of Education on the recommendations outlined in this report.

“I think the bottom line is that we have to make sure that children in care have the best education they can and that’s what this report is about.”