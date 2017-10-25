Boy, 13, charged with assaulting 2 women within hours of each other in Mississauga
A teenager is facing three charges after two women reported being assaulted, one sexually, on the same day last month in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police said a 45-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on the roadway near Wharton Way and Dundas Street around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 8.
It’s believed the same suspect also assaulted a 22-year-old woman around 4:10 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street and Universal Drive.
Police have identified the suspect as a 13-year-old boy from Mississauga. His identity cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The boy has been charged with sexual assault and two counts of assault and was being held pending a bail hearing in Brampton on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
