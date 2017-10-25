Boy, 13, charged with assaulting 2 women within hours of each other in Mississauga

A teenager is facing three charges after two women reported being assaulted, one sexually, on the same day last month in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said a 45-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on the roadway near Wharton Way and Dundas Street around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 8.

It’s believed the same suspect also assaulted a 22-year-old woman around 4:10 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street and Universal Drive.

NR – Peel Police – Police Arrest Teen For Sexual Assault in Mississauga – https://t.co/zuFEKStbRS — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) October 26, 2017

Police have identified the suspect as a 13-year-old boy from Mississauga. His identity cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

MORE: Peel police review finds 273 ‘unfounded’ sex assault cases incorrectly classified

The boy has been charged with sexual assault and two counts of assault and was being held pending a bail hearing in Brampton on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).