Uber driver charged with sexual assault of passenger in Durham Region

A male Uber driver is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while dropping her off at a residence east of Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police Service said the alleged incident happened in the early morning hours on Sunday, when officers responded to a house near Prestonvale Road and Bloor Street in Courtice.

A woman, 24, told police she had arranged for an Uber driver to pick her up from a restaurant in Whitby and to drive her home. Once arriving at the final destination in Courtice, the woman said she was touched inappropriately by the driver.

Police said she had gotten away safely and contacted police immediately.

Rahmanuddin Safi, 30, of Whitby was charged with sexual assault on Tuesday and was being held for a bail hearing.

Durham police want to ensure there are no other victims in relation to this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1687 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).