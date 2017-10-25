3 arrested in string of ATM robberies in Winnipeg, Selkirk and Lac du Bonnet since 2016

After 13 separate commercial and residential robberies since June 2016, two Lac du Bonnet men and a Winnipeg woman were arrested.
Police said once they became aware of the string of robberies, officers launched Project Payday to investigate.
Winnipeg police said many of the break-ins appeared to have very similar patterns. When robbing commercial establishments, the suspects broke in though a door or window and used a tow rope to drag ATM’s out of the building. They also “often disguised their appearances using masks.”
RELATED: RCMP release photos of brazen ATM theft from southern Alberta grocery store
The suspects made off with approximately $60,000 in cash and caused more than $60,000 in damages.
As a result of Project Payday, three people were arrested.
Arlene Kehler, 34, was arrested at her home in Winnipeg and charged with:
Sean Morgan, 30, from Lac du Bonnet was arrested at the Provincial Remand Centre and charged with:
Jesse Morgan, 33, was arrested at his home in Lac du Bonnet, he was charged with:
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.