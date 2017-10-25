Guido Amsel trial continues in Winnipeg court Wednesday

Day two of what is scheduled to be a 36-day trial resumed at the Law Courts Wednesday morning in the case of accused letter bomber, Guido Amsel.

Amsel is facing five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges after letter bombs were sent to his ex-wife and two law firms in 2015.

On Tuesday court heard from two Winnipeg police officers and the evidence collected at a law office on River Avenue and Stradbrook Avenue and a business on Washington Avenue. Const. Brian Raymond Neumann, the second witness called, was involved in all three scenes in July where letter bombs were allegedly sent by Amsel.

Neumann resumed testimony at 10 a.m. Wednesday. He went through more evidence gathered from the scene of the first explosion at Maria Mitousis’ office. An orange and black pouch believed to have housed the explosive grabbed Amsel’s attention.

When the pouch was presented, Amsel stopped the testimony to call his lawyer over and speak with him in private. After a brief recess, the defence said Amsel wanted to physically see the pouch. It was placed in two clear, tamper proof bags and he was allowed to view it from about two feet away.

Neumann said the pouch tested positive for explosive materials.