Crystal meth, cocaine and MDMA seized in $500K Toronto-area bust: police

York Regional Police say two people have been charged after more than half a million dollars worth of various drugs — including several kilos cocaine and meth — were seized in the Greater Toronto Area.

As part of an investigation into the alleged sale of drugs by two people that was launched in August, police say a suspect was arrested on Friday while allegedly trying to sell cocaine in a parking lot on Gordon Baker Road in Scarborough.

Search warrants were executed at a home in Markham and a storage unit in Toronto, which police believed the suspects were using to store drugs.

Half million $'s in drugs seized in Markham. Zhen Hao Song, AKA Mouse and Katrina Jing Xu facing numerous charges. https://t.co/sHgCC3xtyw pic.twitter.com/fePx5fdOMT Story continues below — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 25, 2017

Police say they seized more than four kilograms each of cocaine and methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), more than 5.5 kilograms of meth, four pounds of marijuana and over $90,000.

Two Markham residents, both 31 years old, have been arrested. Zhen Hao Song — also known as Mouse — has been charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking crystal meth, ecstasy and marijuana, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Katrina Jing Xu faces counts of possession for the purpose and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.