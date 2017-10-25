Crystal meth, cocaine and MDMA seized in $500K Toronto-area bust: police
York Regional Police say two people have been charged after more than half a million dollars worth of various drugs — including several kilos cocaine and meth — were seized in the Greater Toronto Area.
As part of an investigation into the alleged sale of drugs by two people that was launched in August, police say a suspect was arrested on Friday while allegedly trying to sell cocaine in a parking lot on Gordon Baker Road in Scarborough.
Search warrants were executed at a home in Markham and a storage unit in Toronto, which police believed the suspects were using to store drugs.
Police say they seized more than four kilograms each of cocaine and methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), more than 5.5 kilograms of meth, four pounds of marijuana and over $90,000.
Two Markham residents, both 31 years old, have been arrested. Zhen Hao Song — also known as Mouse — has been charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking crystal meth, ecstasy and marijuana, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Katrina Jing Xu faces counts of possession for the purpose and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
