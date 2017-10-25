Victoria Royals down the Saskatoon Blades 7-2

Regan Nagy had a hat trick and added an assist to lift the Victoria Royals past the Saskatoon Blades 7-2 on Tuesday night in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Dante Hannoun, Jared Legien, Tyler Soy and Matthew Phillips also scored for the Royals (10-3-1). Yan Khomenko tacked on three helpers.

Dryden Michaud and Josh Paterson found the back of the net for Saskatoon (3-7-1).

Dean McNabb combined with Griffen Outhouse for 38 saves for Victoria.

Joel Grzybowski came on in relief to kick out 10-of-12 shots for the Blades.

The loss was the third-straight for the Blades.

Head coach Dean Brockman said breakdowns led to the loss.

“Little things, commitment to things, commitment to the back check, commitment to keeping a high guy, everything just kind of gets aborted,” Brockman said after the game.

“Just mentally, when we weren’t there, they capitalized on every chance they got.”

The Blades are back in action on Friday when they travel to Swift Current to take on the Broncos.

With files from Global News