TDSB director of education responds to outcry over equity task force recommendations

The director of education with the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) responded Tuesday to the droves of parents that were displeased with the recommendations made last week by the Enhancing Equity Task Force.

The task force put forth a detailed list of recommendations designed to level the educational playing field, but many feared children in the district would wind up losing out as a result. The recommendations included a plan to phase out specialized programs — such as schools with an emphasis on art, mathematics or science — as a way to enhance equity across the Toronto board.

Some examples of these include specialized arts schools like Claude Watson Secondary Arts Program at Earl Haig, Etobicoke School of the Arts, Rosedale Heights School of the Arts and Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts.

Upon a negative response from school council members, parents and specialized school alumni, Director of Education John Malloy wrote in a statement that the recommendations from the task force were born out of consultations with many students, staff, parents and other community members.

“The Task Force identified that some disparities exist between and within our schools and, while benefitting some students, may have inadvertently resulted in inequity for others,” read the statement.

Malloy also addresses the concern that specialized schools and institutions could be phased out directly, saying that the board has no intention of shuttering these programs. The reference has since been removed from the Task Force’s report, and a revised document will be put forward that focuses on improving access to these programs.

“Parents have also been concerned that specialized programs – such as TOPS or International Baccalaureate – would be phased out from within schools. This was not part of the recommendation and these programs will continue. What is clear is that the TDSB needs to find ways to expand the opportunities that these schools and programs offer,” wrote Malloy.

As a result, the consultation deadline for community members who’d like to comment on the recommendations has been extended to Nov. 20.

While Malloy walked back a key suggestion made by the Task Force, he does relent that changes need to be made within the school system to ensure equality.

“Changes need to happen to ensure each and every student can achieve high academic achievement and success in school.”