8 dogs found running stray still at Saskatoon SPCA

Eight dogs found running stray continue to receive care from the Saskatoon SPCA.

The dogs were found in the Sifton Park area of Mount Royal on Oct. 10.

READ MORE: Saskatoon SPCA seeking owner of dogs found running stray

The shelter put out a call for the owner to come forward, but no one has claimed the dogs.

Saskatoon SPCA staff said the dogs, poodle/shih-tzu crosses, have been provided with much-needed medical procedures since arriving at the shelter.

They have also been given emergency grooming, dental work and one dog required eye surgery.

Staff said the dogs will be placed up for adoption as medical procedures and foster time are complete.

Anyone who might have information is asked to contact the SPCA animal protection officer at 306-374-7387 ext. 112.