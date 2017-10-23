1 charged, 3 sought after series of armed robberies in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police have arrested a teen boy and are searching for three other suspects following a series of armed robberies in the city’s east end.

Officers responded to six robbery calls since Oct. 5, with victims in both the Kew Beach Garden area, near Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East, and the Riverdale Park area, near Don Valley Parkway and Bloor Street.

Police said four men had masks covering their faces in all of the robberies, which had also involved threats or violence. The men also allegedly carried various weapons including knives, guns and batons.

The victims reported being robbed of cash, cell phones and other personal items.

One arrest was made on Oct. 8 in connection with the investigation.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with seven offences including robbery with a firearm, having a masked face, possession of property obtained by crime and mischief in relation to computer data.



The boy appeared in a Toronto court on Oct. 9.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance locating the other three suspects still outstanding.

Anyone who recognizes their photos or has any other information in the case is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).