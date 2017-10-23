Mike’s Monday Outlook: Temperatures starting to cool off

It looks like the last “warm” days of the fall season may be behind us.

Since Winnipeg and many other communities set temperature records on Friday, temperatures have been cooling off slowly. Generally this week, temperatures will be staying closer to normal.

Wednesday will likely be the warmest of the week where temperatures climb over the 10 Celsius mark across southern Manitoba. It may end up being the last time we see temperatures in double figures in 2017 but that’s a pretty bold prediction. At the very least, it’ll be one of the last days over 10 C left this year.

Temperatures staying closer to normal this week. Rain/snow likely Wed night/Thursday @globalwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/yVSX2Q1hqG — Mike Koncan (@MikeKoncan) October 23, 2017

As temperatures fall into Thursday morning, some precipitation is likely. It looks like most precipitation will fall as rain but there are models that have some of it appearing as snow but in very small amounts (~1cm).