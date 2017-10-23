Man arrested after serious assault in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say one man has been arrested after a serious assault.
The altercation happened in the 400 block of Nairn Ave. just after 1 p.m. on Sunday between two men.
Both men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
One weapon was involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
