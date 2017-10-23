Crime
October 23, 2017 7:26 am
Updated: October 23, 2017 7:42 am

Man arrested after serious assault in Winnipeg

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Winnipeg police cruiser.

Global News / File
A A

Winnipeg police say one man has been arrested after a serious assault.

The altercation happened in the 400 block of Nairn Ave. just after 1 p.m. on Sunday between two men.

Both men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One weapon was involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest
Assault
Crime
Ongoing Investigation
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News