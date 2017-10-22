Man in hospital after stabbing in Hochelaga-Maissoneuve
A 29-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed overnight in Montreal’s Hochelaga-Maissonneuve borough overnight.
Montreal police said it happened at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Ste-Catherine Street East and Valois Avenue.
Witnesses told police the two men had been arguing inside a bar prior to the stabbing.
The pair left the bar and the conflict escalated.
Montreal police spokesperson Daniel Lacoursière said the victim was stabbed in the back.
He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene before the arrival of police.
Lacoursière said the victim is not cooperating in the investigation.
