Man convicted of murder in stabbing death of Maxi employee in 2016
A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of a young female supermarket clerk in Montreal.
Randy Tshilumba was found guilty Friday afternoon on the fourth day of jury deliberations.
Clemence Beaulieu-Patry, 20, was stabbed 14 times on April 10, 2016, inside a busy Maxi grocery store where she worked.
Tshilumba pleaded not guilty and testified he acted in self-defence because he believed Beaulieu-Patry wanted to kill him and other people in the store.
The defence said Tshilumba had mental issues and argued he should be found not guilty by way of being not criminally responsible.
