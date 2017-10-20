Husband charged with Abbotsford woman’s 2009 death enters guilty plea

An Abbotsford man with a history of drug smuggling and who was charged in the 2009 murder of his wife, entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to commit murder on Friday.

Iqbal Singh Gill was arrested and charged in 2013 for the murder of his wife, Kulwinder Kaur Gill, a mother of two.

Kulwinder was walking with Gill along Townshipline Road when she was run down by a pickup truck at about 7:35 p.m. on April 28, 2009. Her husband flagged down police and led them to a ditch where her body was found.

A truck believed to have been used in the crime was found about 90 minutes later.

Investigators determined the case was a murder conspiracy and pieced together enough evidence to support charges against Gill with first-degree murder. A 26-year-old Abbotsford man, Gurpreet Singh Atwal and 28-year-old Surrey resident Jaspreet Singh Sohi, were also been charged with first-degree murder.

A fourth man, 26-year-old Surrey resident Sukhpal Singh Johal was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact.

In April 2013, the men were arrested and two have appeared in court to face their alleged crimes.

Gill, who entered his plea on Friday morning, will appear in court on Nov. 1 for sentencing.

The last remaining trial for Atwal is scheduled for May 2018.