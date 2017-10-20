Arrests made in Alberta armed robberies investigation

Crime
The RCMP has charged two people in connection to armed robberies west of Edmonton.

Tyrell Dennis House, 21, and Bailey Rain, 18, are facing a total of 18 charges related to three armed robberies that happened Monday in Alberta Beach and Gunn.

House is facing 11 charges, including robbery, possession of property obtained by crime and several weapons offences.

Rain has been charges with eight offences, including robbery and weapons offences.

The two men remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on Oct. 25.

The RCMP has also charged and issued arrest warrants for Rosaline Potts, 29, and a youth, who can’t be named.

Stony Plain RCMP is searching for Rosaline Potts of Alexis First Nation Reserve on charges connected to three armed robberies, Oct. 20, 2017.

RCMP, Credit

Police said they don’t have information on where Potts’ could be, but she is a resident of Alexis First Nation Reserve.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Stony Plain RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

