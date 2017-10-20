Crime
Police arrest 3, seize ‘very large amount’ of drugs from home in St. Catharines, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Three people have been arrested following the seizure of powerful medications at a home in St. Catharines, Ont.

Niagara Region police say they had been watching a house where drugs were allegedly being sold and arrested a suspect who left the home to conduct a drug deal in the city.

Armed with a search warrant, police returned to the home and arrested two women in the driveway on Barbican Trail.

Police searched the home and seized what they say was a “very large amount” of oxycodone, hydromorphone, codeine and fentanyl, along with $6,300.00 in cash.

Both 76-year-old Joseph Ishkhanian and 26-year-old Whitley Sacco face numerous changes and were scheduled to attend a bail hearing Friday morning.

The third suspect, 36-year-old Brooke Bridgman, was released pending a court appearance in November on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

