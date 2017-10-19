Open fire ban in Saskatchewan south of Highway 16

An open fire ban is in place for all Saskatchewan Crown land south of Highway 16.

The Ministry of Environment issued the ban on Oct. 19, which extends to the U.S. border, due to dry conditions.

It applies to all provincial Crown land, provincial parks and recreation sites.

Buffalo Pound, Cypress Hills, Danielson, Douglas, Echo Valley, Pike Lake and Saskatchewan Landing provincial parks are included in the ban

No open fires or fireworks are allowed for the duration of the ban.

Self-contained heating devices, pressurized stoves, gas barbecues, propane fire pits, or charcoal briquettes used in an approved firebox can be used for cooking and heating purposes during the ban.

Ministry officials said people should also check with local municipal authorities for any fire bans or burning restrictions.

The ban will remain in place until lifted by the ministry.