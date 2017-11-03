Canada
November 3, 2017 8:24 am

Open fire ban in Saskatchewan ended

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

An open fire ban on all Saskatchewan Crown land south of Highway 16 has been lifted.

File / Global News
The fire ban on all Crown land, including provincial parks and recreation sites, south of the highway was put in place on Oct. 19 due to dry conditions.

It was lifted on Nov. 2 as snow and cooler temperatures moved into the province.

Environment Ministry officials said people should check with municipal authorities for any local fire bans or burning restrictions that might still be in place.

Global News