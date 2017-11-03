Open fire ban in Saskatchewan ended

An open fire ban in Saskatchewan south of Highway 16 has ended.

The fire ban on all Crown land, including provincial parks and recreation sites, south of the highway was put in place on Oct. 19 due to dry conditions.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan dealing with aftermath of wildfires and wind

It was lifted on Nov. 2 as snow and cooler temperatures moved into the province.

Environment Ministry officials said people should check with municipal authorities for any local fire bans or burning restrictions that might still be in place.