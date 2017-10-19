Saskatoon weather outlook: brief break from wild winds, but they’ll be back

One calm day is on the way before wild winds return!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Thursday morning started off on a much calmer note with winds only up to 20 km/h, a far cry from the Wednesday morning’s 72 km/h wind gusts.

Mostly cloudy skies started the day as temperatures dipped back to 5 degrees before rising up into the mid teens by late morning.

Much calmer day in #yxe – this time yesterday we were at 72 km/h gusts, now just winds at 20 km/h! https://t.co/VWyKqNmIOS #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/d98RgrZacH — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 19, 2017

It's warming back up – made it up to 15 degrees in Saskatoon over this noon hour! https://t.co/VWyKqNmIOS #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/iyV1r6POfy — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 19, 2017

Warm southwesterly winds will pick up during the afternoon with gusts upwards of 40 km/h, which should help warm us up into the 20s later on under mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight

Predominantly cloudy skies will stick around for the most part tonight as we cool back to a low in mid single digits once again.

Friday

Warm air will stick around to finish off the work week thanks in part to a kick of heat ahead of a system sliding in from Alberta that’ll allow the mercury to rise into the upper teens or low 20s in the afternoon.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will dominate the majority of the day with winds remaining calm until evening when a cold front slides through and brings in a risk of rain overnight.

Weekend

Rain is expected to start the weekend on Saturday as the cold front and upper trough dive back in with wind gusts upwards of 60 km/h possible as we struggle to a double digit daytime high.

A bit of sunshine may return to start the day Sunday before more clouds build back in and we attempt to spring back into the low teens by afternoon.

Work Week Outlook

Some clouds may start the work week with a very slight chance of showers and strong winds Monday, but we’ll bump back up into the low teens with more sunshine before a cold front slips through Wednesday that could kick up wind gusts in excess of 70 km/h.

Annette Brecht took the Your Saskatchewan photo for Oct. 19 in Hague.

