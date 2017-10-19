Harvest ‘essentially complete’ in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Agriculture says the 2017 harvest is “essentially complete,” with 98 per cent of the crop now in the bin.

The five-year average for this time of year is 94 per cent harvested.

READ MORE: Dry summer affecting Saskatchewan wheat yields

Farmers said they need another week or two of warm and dry conditions to complete the harvest – mainly flax, soybeans and canola.

Hard frosts have helped dry crops like flax.

Crop damage in the last week was mainly due to strong winds and wildlife.

The lack of moisture continues to be an issue, with little precipitation reported in the past week.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated 40 per cent short and 17 per cent very short, while hay land and pasture topsoil is rated 45 per cent short and 22 per cent very short.

Officials said significant moisture is needed to replenish both the topsoil and subsoil before next spring.

READ MORE: Southern Saskatchewan in drought for almost a year

SaskPower said it received six reports of farm machinery coming into contact with electrical equipment, bringing the number of reports in October to 13.

Officials are reminding producers to exercise caution when using equipment around power lines.