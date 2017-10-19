Woman dead after single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton
A woman was killed following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 410 in Brampton late Wednesday night.
The collision happened around 11 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the highway near Steeles Avenue.
Peel paramedics tell Global News they responded to the scene and located a female patient without vital signs. She was later pronounced dead.
The southbound ramp at Highway 410 near Steeles was closed for several hours for the investigation but reopened at 6 a.m.
There’s no word yet on the exact cause of the crash.
