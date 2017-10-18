One dead following Burstall, Sask. crash, two others injured battling wildfire

A man is dead following a single-vehicle collision ten kilometres south of Burstall, Sask., which was an area hit by a rapidly moving wildfire.

As of Wednesday morning, RCMP couldn’t confirm if the collision was related to fire or smoke in the area at the time.

“The investigation is ongoing and hopefully we’ll those answers later on in the day,” said Insp. Ted Munroe.

The crash happened around midnight Tuesday and the deceased was the lone occupant, Munroe said.

RCMP members were on-scene conducting collision re-construction Wednesday.

Police also assisted in the response to two men who were hurt while fighting a fire in the Tompkins area. Both were taken to a medical facility in Alberta with serious injuries.

“The information we have is that they were Saskatchewan residents helping fight the fire,” Munroe said, adding the information could change as police learn more details.

Police didn’t disclose what community the injured people are from.

In the Richmound area, provincial officials received reports of three affected farms. One home was reported damaged in Tompkins, along with one barn and one shed.

One rural residence in the Burstall area was impacted, but officials didn’t confirm the extent of the damage.

“It was quite chaotic yesterday, with the fire occurring overnight, it was very difficult to get any type of visual on what was burning,” said Ray Unrau, director of operations for Emergency Management and Fire Safety branch of the Saskatchewan government.

Wildfires in the area were contained by around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.