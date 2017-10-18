‘Restaurants for Change’ raises funds for food banks across Canada

Ninety-two restaurants in 16 cities across Canada will be participating in Restaurants for Change Wednesday.

The event generates funds for food banks across the country as restaurants donate a portion of their sales.

Today is the day! Remember to share your meal and why you're dining out and doing good on #restaurantsforchange pic.twitter.com/7WMGZkKTt4 — CommunityFoodCentres (@aplaceforfood) October 18, 2017

Seven restaurants in Montreal will be participating, including Porco, Hopkins and Monkland Tavern, as well as others in the Old Port and Westmount.

Proceeds from this year’s Montreal campaign will be going to the NDG Food Depot.

NDG Food Depot’s Daniel Rotman and Porco’s Angelo Ruscitti joined Global’s Laura Casella and Kim Sullivan to talk about the event.

“It really is nice to be part of a national campaign,” said Rotman.

“It’s so generous of these restaurants that are contributing the entire proceeds of their evening service.”

NDG Food Depot recently moved to a central location on Somerled Avenue, just east of Cavendish Boulevard.

They are ramping up food services for the community, a location where approximately 40 per cent of the population lives below the poverty line.

“This new location will allow us to achieve our vision of becoming a community centre revolving around food for the entire community,” said Rotman.

The NDG Food Depot offers emergency food services, community gardens, markets, culinary classes and after-school programs.