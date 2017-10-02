NDG Food Depot moves to new location

It’s been a busy week for the NDG Food Depot as they’ve spent countless hours moving to a new location.

It’s the second time the depot has had to move in the last 10 years.

“It was a team effort, it was a lot of work,” Daniel Rotman, NDG Food Depot executive director, said. “We’re all a little sore, but it really went well. I’d say better than anticipated.”

READ MORE: NDG food depot celebrates 30 anniversary

The community organization has been feeding tens of thousands of Montrealers in its 30 year history.

Their former location was a church basement, but now they’re on Somerled Avenue and some say it’s a space that is more accessible.

“People have been dropping in,” Bonnie Soutar, NDG Food Depot Director of Development, said. “New neighbours telling us who they are, and they want to know what we need.”

READ MORE: NDG Food Depot searching for a new home

One of the main upgrades is the kitchen. Depot expects to be here for about 3 years while they look for a permanent place @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/aBM309vVvc — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) October 2, 2017

One of the upgrades in the facility is the kitchen.

It features a flat top stove, grill and steamer.

“It will definitely facilitate higher standards and higher volumes,” James Barrington, NDG Food Depot chef, said.

READ MORE: Montreal food depot moving again; search continues for new permanent home

The food depot expects to be in their new location for at least three years, but hopes to buy their own property in the future.

The depot’s first meal service is scheduled for Tuesday.