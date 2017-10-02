Canada
NDG Food Depot moves to new location

It’s been a busy week for the NDG Food Depot as they’ve spent countless hours moving to a new location.

It’s the second time the depot has had to move in the last 10 years.

“It was a team effort, it was a lot of work,” Daniel Rotman, NDG Food Depot executive director, said. “We’re all a little sore, but it really went well. I’d say better than anticipated.”

The community organization has been feeding tens of thousands of Montrealers in its 30 year history.

Their former location was a church basement, but now they’re on Somerled Avenue and some say it’s a space that is more accessible.

“People have been dropping in,” Bonnie Soutar, NDG Food Depot Director of Development, said. “New neighbours telling us who they are, and they want to know what we need.”

One of the upgrades in the facility is the kitchen.

It features a flat top stove, grill and steamer.

“It will definitely facilitate higher standards and higher volumes,” James Barrington, NDG Food Depot chef, said.

The food depot expects to be in their new location for at least three years, but hopes to buy their own property in the future.

The depot’s first meal service is scheduled for Tuesday.

