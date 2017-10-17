Crime
October 17, 2017 3:58 pm

Apartment fire leads to drug charges against Oshawa man

By Staff The Canadian Press

OSHAWA, Ont. – A fire at an Oshawa, Ont., apartment has led to drug charges against a 20-year-old man.

Police say three people were taken to hospital, one with serious burns, but all have been released.

They say officers were called to assist firefighters during the Sunday night fire and located drugs during the investigation.

An Oshawa man is charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, production of cannabis resin and possession of marijuana.

