Edmonton police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ home invasion suspect

Edmonton police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for an armed robbery and home invasion on Saturday.

Jason Roberts, 37, is wanted in connection with a west-end armed robbery and home invasion that happened on Oct. 14.

Police consider Roberts armed and dangerous and said he should not be approached. They believe the suspect could be downtown or in west Edmonton.

Roberts is described as 5’8″ and 130 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a light brown jacket and riding a mountain bike.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567. Tips can also be submitted online through Crime Stoppers or by calling 1-800-222-8477.