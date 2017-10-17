Stretch of Kenaston Blvd. to close completely this weekend

Kenaston Boulevard motorists should plan for more headaches this weekend between Sterling Lyon Parkway and McGillivray Boulevard.

The stretch will be completely closed to all traffic to allow for railway crossing repairs beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 20th.

The closure will last through the weekend until about 9 p.m. Sunday, October 22nd.

Kenaston Blvd between Sterling Lyon Pkwy & McGillivray Blvd will be closed Oct 20 – 22. Get more info: https://t.co/CIAHeeOgcp — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) October 17, 2017

Drivers will still have limited access to area businesses and homes on Rothwell Road and Commerce Drive through Kenaston. Entry to Lindenwood Drive East will be maintained via Lindenwood Drive West off of McGillivray.

The city urges drivers to check out Winnipeg Transit’s website or call 311 for more information.

You can also look at the city’s lane closure map to see other road work projects going on around Winnipeg.