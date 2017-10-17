Google headquarters to headline Toronto’s plan for a high-tech waterfront community

Two urban development companies have won a bid to jointly transform Toronto’s eastern waterfront into a technology hub which will feature the home of Google’s Canadian headquarters.

The project is expected to be a mixed-use community with a digital technology design concept spearheaded by Sidewalk Labs and Waterfront Toronto under the moniker “Sidewalk Toronto”.

The two organizations, winners of a competition to build the high-tech neighbourhood, will develop 325 hectares (800 acres) of the Port Lands near Parliament Street and Queens Quay.

The new district, to be known as “Quayside”, will be funded by three levels of government, and will host residential and commercial developments in addition to public spaces including smalls parks and a beach area.

Waterfront Toronto will commit US$50 million for initial planning and pilot project testing while the bulk of the development money, $1.25 billion, will come from Canada, Ontario and the city.

The plan, expected to go through a public consultation in November, will allow for future development from startups, academic centres, and local organizations over several years.

Will Fleissig, president and CEO of Waterfront Toronto said in a statement that the project is part of the city’s 800 hectare (2000 acre) waterfront revitalization plan, and will connect currently undeveloped areas to nearby communities.

“Today, we are expanding our know-how by partnering with Sidewalk Labs to create a progressive, innovative community; one that addresses significant challenges and sets new standards around sustainability, affordable housing and community engagement.”

