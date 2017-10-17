Canada, Mexico reject U.S. NAFTA proposals as latest round of talks wind down, reports say

Canada and Mexico have rejected U.S. proposals brought to the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiating table during this latest round of talks on the trilateral trade deal, according to reports.

The proposals in question, according to Bloomberg, revolve around the dairy and auto sectors, dispute resolution, government procurement and a sunset clause that would effectively end NAFTA after five years unless all parties agree to extend it.

READ MORE: U.S. asks Canada to end dairy, poultry trade barriers, even as it puts up its own

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, along with her U.S. and Mexican counterparts are scheduled to speak with reporters later Tuesday afternoon, as the fourth round of talks come to a close.

Sources told Bloomberg that with Canadian and Mexican negotiators not biting on the Americans’ latest proposals to update NAFTA, there are now two tracks on which the negotiations stand: one that’s hit a dead end with the most contentious of the United States’ proposals, and another upon which talks are moving forward on other proposals.

WATCH: Canada, Mexico say ‘poison pill’ threat by U.S. won’t add extra pressure to NAFTA talks

Similarly, sources told CNBC that neither Canada nor Mexico is going to walk away from the negotiating table despite the “outright rejection of the U.S. protectionist demands.”

The fifth round of talks is expected to begin in early November in Mexico.

Entering the talks, the federal Liberal government had said it had no intention of even discussing supply management, having promised to maintain the system.

READ MORE: U.S. auto part content proposals could sink NAFTA talks, experts say

The United States, however, this week came in asking for an end to the supply management system for dairy, chicken, eggs and turkey within the next decade.

Following the U.S. proposal, Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay reiterated the government’s position and said anything touching on supply management is “simply a non-starter.”

WATCH: Canada’s top priorities in NAFTA negotiations

With the proposal, dairy, poultry, and eggs found their way on to a growing list of irritants that includes auto parts, textiles, trade-enforcement panels, Buy American rules for public works and a proposed five-year termination clause embedded in the agreement.

On these issues, the three bargaining countries hold not just different positions, but in some cases sit on opposite sides of gaping ideological differences.

The U.S. has introduced aggressive demands in virtually every major NAFTA area:

Auto parts. The U.S. wants all cars to comprise 50 per cent U.S. content to avoid a tariff. The U.S. has requested this policy be phased in within one year, which automakers call impossible.

Dispute-resolution. The U.S. wants to gut the enforcement systems of NAFTA, making the panels for Chapter 11, 19 and 20 disputes either non-binding, or voluntary.

Buy American. The U.S. wants to severely curb other countries’ access to public works contracts.

Sunset clause. The U.S. has requested a termination clause that would end NAFTA after five years, unless all parties agree to extend the agreement.

The supply management request follows an earlier request for a de-facto veto over Canadian milk-classification decisions, which in the case of diafiltered cheese-making products has advantaged Canadian producers.

-With files from The Canadian Press