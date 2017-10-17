Pedestrian dead after being struck in Mississauga hit-and-run: police

A 36-year-old male pedestrian has died after being struck in a hit-and-run in Mississauga on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Dixie Road between Burnhamthorpe and Rathburn roads, just outside of Rockwood Mall.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Dixie Road is closed in both directions between Burnhamthorpe and Rathburn roads as the investigation continues.

.@PeelPoliceMedia investigating the scene of an apparent hit & run in #Mississauga on Dixie outside Rockwood Mall. pic.twitter.com/DklscaiEA7 — Mark Carcasole (@MarkCarcGlobal) October 17, 2017