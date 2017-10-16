Cube van involved in fatal Thorsby gas-and-dash located south of Edmonton

Police have located the vehicle believed to have been used in a fatal gas-and-dash in Thorsby, Alta. earlier this month.

The white Ford cube van was located in a rural area southwest of Devon. Police said it was abandoned in the area of Range Road 275 and Township Road 502.

RCMP have been searching for the vehicle for more than a week, after 54-year-old Ki Yun Jo died after he was struck by a white truck about a block away from the Thorsby Fas Gas. It happened on Friday, Oct. 6. Jo’s family said the vehicle tried to drive off after failing to pay a nearly $200 bill.

The vehicle, a 2006 Ford cube van, was stolen from Middleton Flooring in Spruce Grove earlier that day. An employee of the flooring store told Global News she noticed the van was missing, even though the keys were safe, and called police.

The RCMP Edmonton Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the incident. Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area where the van was found on Oct. 6 to call the Thorsby/Breton RCMP at 780-789-3951.

